Quiz: Only true lagosians can score 6/8 in this quiz
If you are a true lagosian, this should be a walk in the park.
1. Where is this located?
Oregun, Ikeja
Allen Avenue, Ikeja
Agidingbi, Ikeja
Toyin street, Ikeja
None of the above
Agidingbi, Ikeja Next question
2. Which of these areas would a very wealthy person likely reside in?
Agege
Banana Island
Obalende
Gbagada
Banana Island Next question
3. Lagosians have been known to commonly do one of these when they get crazy electricity bills
Offer food to officials of the electricity company
Protest nonstop at the governor's office
Beat up officials of the electricity company
None of the above
Beat up officials of the electricity company Next question
4. FESTAC town was established in which year?
1976
1977
1978
1979
1977 Next question
5. Where is the location of the governor's office?
Bonny Camp
Dodan Barracks
Alausa, Ikeja
Magodo
Ikeja Next question
6. You can find a port only in one of these places
Oshodi
Isale eko
Apapa
Badagry
Apapa Next question
7. Guess the location in this scrambled word: 'AAYB'
Baby
Baya
Yaba
Ayab
Yaba Next question
8. Which of these is owned by the Lagos state government
University of Lagos
Lagos Business School
Lagos State University
Lagos State University Next question
