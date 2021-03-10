  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Only those with an adventurous sex life can score 7 in this quiz

Ayoola Adetayo
If your sex life is on point, show yourself.

1. Which condom pack is this?

Fiesta
Feisty
Feista
Fiesta Next question

2. Which condom brand is this?

Trojan Horse
Roman Soldier
Trojan
Trojan Next question

3. Which condom brand is this?

Flesh
Flex
Trojan
Flex Next question

4. Do you know which condom brand this is?

Gold lube
Gold circle
Durex
Gold circle Next question

5. Do you know which condom brand this is?

Lubex
Durable
Durex
Durex Next question

6. Do you know which condom brand this is?

Durex
Kiss
Gold circle
Kiss Next question

7. Do you know which condom brand this is?

Ruff Ryder
Lubex
Magnum
Magnum Next question
Your score: Oh, look! A virgin!
Either that or you are always going skin to skin every single time. We choose to believe the former.
Your score: Your sex life needs some work
But you're not doing badly sha. Well done.
Your score: Oga na master!
Keep pleasuring people round town. Stay safe though.
Your score: Sex life on a 100!
You must be so proud of your sex life. And we can only imagine how happy and satisfied your partner[s] will be. Salute!
Your score:
Ayoola Adetayo
