QUIZ: Only real savages can score 8/8 on this Tiwa quiz
How much do you really know about the African Bad Gyal?
Tiwa Savage Billboard
Recommended articles
1. Tiwa's name is shortened from
Tiwalade
Tiwalayo
Tiwatope
Tiwalomo
Tiwatope Next question
2. Her track on Beyonce's "Lion King" album was titled
Keys To The City
Keys To Africa
Keys To The Kingdom
Keys To Wakanda
Keys To The Kingdom Next question
3. Which one of these did she write for before her breakout in Nigeria?
Fantasia
Keisha Cole
Ciara
Keri Hilson
Fantasia Next question
4. Her son is adorably called Jamjam. What's his real name?
Jamiu
Jamal
Jamil
Jameel
Jamil Next question
5. How old was she when her family moved to England?
She was 11
She was 12
She was 13
She was 14
2021-06-10T22:00:00+00:00 Next question
6. Tiwa won a Headies award for best collabo in 2017. Which song did she win with?
Park Well [With Davido]
Get It Now [With Omarion]
Lova Lova [With Duncan Mighty]
Ma lo [With Wizkid]
Ma lo [With Wizkid] Next question
7. While attending secondary school, she was a _______ player for her school's orchestra band
Saxophone
French Horn
Trombone
Trumpet
Trombone Next question
8. What's the title of her most recent album?
R.E.D
Once upon a time
Celia
Sugarcane
Celia Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
But imperfect. Not to worry though, na only small remain for you.
Share your score:
You know so much about Tiwa that one would almost think y'all live together. Wait, hollup, Jamjam, is that you?
Share your score:
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng