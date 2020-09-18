Quiz: Score 7 in this test to prove that you know Nigerian party songs
Should be easy for you if you love Nigerian club bangers.
When was Small Doctor's 'Penalty' released?
2016
2017
2018
2019
2016 Next question
Who was featured on 2Baba's 'Amaka'?
Peruzzi
Hyacinth
Star Boy Terri
Purizzi and Hyacinth
Peruzzi Next question
When was Wizkid's 'Soco' released?
2017
2018
2016
2019
2018 Next question
The party banger 'Nobody' is owned by?
Joe Boy
Mr Eazi
DJ Neptune
None of the above
DJ Neptune Next question
DJ Neptune only featured Mr Eazi and Joeboy on the song.
'Party Scatter' is a song that has literally scattered a party in Nigeria. Whose song is it?
Joeboy
Oxlade
Fireboy
Rema
Fireboy Next question
The VIP section caved in while Fireboy performed 'Party Scatter' at a NativeLand concert in December 2019.
'Gongo Aso' by 9ice is an evergreen party song. When did the song come out?
2006
2007
2008
2009
2008 Next question
'Killin' Dem' by Burna Boy and Zlatan has been lighting up parties since when?
2018
2019
2020
2019 Next question
Davido's 'If' was released when?
2015
2016
2017
2018
2017 Next question
'Bumper to Bumber' has always been a wild party song. When did Wande Coal release this jam?
2007
2008
2009
2010
2009 Next question
'All Over' by Tiwa Savage was released when?
2016
2017
2018
2019
2018 Next question
