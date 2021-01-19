  1. quizzes

Quiz: Only real Nigerians will score 70% in this test

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Prove your Nigerianness below!

In which state will you find OBUDU town?

Akwa Ibom
Rivers
Cross River
Cross River Next question

ILARO is in which state?

Oyo
Kwara
Ogun
Ogun Next question

ONITSHA is a city in which state?

Abia
Anambra
Imo
Anambra Next question

GEMBU is a place in

Plateau
Adamawa
Katsina
Plateau Next question

IKOGOSI is a popular place in which state?

Ondo
Osun
Ekiti
Ekiti Next question

Which of these does MAITAMA belong to?

Nassarawa
Kogi
Abuja
Abuja Next question

How about KEFFI? In which state can it be found?

Nasarawa
Kebbi
Lagos
Nasarawa Next question

UGHELLI

Rivers
Delta
Ondo
Delta Next question

IKORODU

Lagos
Ogun
Osun
Lagos Next question

The historical town of IKOT EKPENE is in which state?

Edo
Akwa Ibom
Cross River
Akwa Ibom Next question
Your score:
Are you sure you're really Nigerian like this?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Your Nigerianness is not in question. But you should travel more for extra bragging rights.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
A model Nigerian. Love to see it! It's OK to be proud of yourself. Buhari will be proud of you as well.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng