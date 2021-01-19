Quiz: Only real Nigerians will score 70% in this test
Prove your Nigerianness below!
In which state will you find OBUDU town?
Akwa Ibom
Rivers
Cross River
Cross River Next question
ILARO is in which state?
Oyo
Kwara
Ogun
Ogun Next question
ONITSHA is a city in which state?
Abia
Anambra
Imo
Anambra Next question
GEMBU is a place in
Plateau
Adamawa
Katsina
Plateau Next question
IKOGOSI is a popular place in which state?
Ondo
Osun
Ekiti
Ekiti Next question
Which of these does MAITAMA belong to?
Nassarawa
Kogi
Abuja
Abuja Next question
How about KEFFI? In which state can it be found?
Nasarawa
Kebbi
Lagos
Nasarawa Next question
UGHELLI
Rivers
Delta
Ondo
Delta Next question
IKORODU
Lagos
Ogun
Osun
Lagos Next question
The historical town of IKOT EKPENE is in which state?
Edo
Akwa Ibom
Cross River
Akwa Ibom Next question
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng