QUIZ: Only real icons can score 100% on this Laycon quiz
Icons, arise!
Which of these artistes featured on his song, "FIERCE"?
Olamide
Terri
Lyta
Chinko Tiger
Chinko Tiger Next question
How old was Laycon when he won BBNaija Lockdown?
25 going on 26
26 going on 27
27 going on 28
28 going on 29
26 going on 27 Next question
One of these is not his name
Olamilaycon
Agbeleshe
Moshood
Olamilekan
Olamilaycon Next question
While he was still in the house, he became the
First ever BBN housemate to reach 1 million followers on Facebook
First ever BBN housemate to reach 1 million followers on Youtube
First ever BBN housemate to reach 1 million followers on Twitter
First ever BBN housemate to reach 1 million followers on Instagram
First ever BBN housemate to reach 1 million followers on Instagram Next question
In 2015/2016, he was the best graduating student from UNILAG's department of ________
Philosophy
Sociology
Geography
He wasn't the best graduating student.
He wasn't the best graduating student. Next question
Before entering the Big Brother competition, Laycon was __________
Without a record label
Already signed to a record label
Thinking of starting his music career
None of the above
Signed to a record label Next question
Laycon's album 'Shall We Begin' was released
In March of 2021
In April of 2021
In May of 2021
In June of 2021
In April of 2021 Next question
There's no icon like you anywhere in the world!
You're an icon through and through.
Your identity as an icon needs to come under scrutiny if you are scoring this low on a quiz about your fave.
No dey disguise. You are not a fan of Laycon at all.
There's no icon like you anywhere in the world!
You're an icon through and through.
Your identity as an icon needs to come under scrutiny if you are scoring this low on a quiz about your fave.
No dey disguise. You are not a fan of Laycon at all.
