QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this test
Heres a challenge. Accept it and see how much you know.
How much of the human body is constituted by water?
66%
68%
66%
A giraffe has as many bones in its neck as a human being
True
False
True
Humans and girafes both have 7 bones in their necks. It's just the length of the bones that differ greatly.
The human hair and nails are made of the same substance
True
False
True
The substance is called Keratin.
The smallest bone in the human body is found in the
Nose
Ear
Ear
What is the main function of your kidney?
Help digestion
Remove waste
Remove waste
Largest organ of the human body is?
Bumbum
Skin
Breasts
Skin
The part of the human body that can't repair itself is the
Teeth
Eyes
Teeth
How many taste buds does the human tongue have?
6000
9000
9000
The strongest muscle in the human body is the
Arm
Tongue
Tongue
A human cannot sneeze with eyes open
True
False
True
