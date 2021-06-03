QUIZ: Only real Game Of Thrones stans can score a perfect 10 on this test
Show us that unlike Jon Snow, you actually know something.
HBO
1. Which character likes saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow?"
Olenna Tyrell
Ygritte
Sansa Stark
Daenerys Targaryen
Ygritte Next question
2. And in which season is she killed off the show?
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 4 Next question
3. What is the name of Sansa Stark's Direwolf
Nymeria
Ghost
Shaggydog
Lady
Lady Next question
4. Which of these characters dies during the Red Wedding?
Catelyn Stark
Rickon Stark
Eddard Stark
Arya Stark
Catelyn Stark Next question
5. Lyanna Mormont is Jorah Mormont's _______
Daughter
Niece
Cousin
Granddaughter
Cousin Next question
Lyanna Mormont was the daughter of Maege Mormont, the niece of Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, Jeor Mormont and the first cousin of Jorah Mormont. She was named after Lyanna Stark, who was murdered at the red wedding years before she was born.
6. Who chops off Theon Greyjoy's penis?
Joffrey Baratheon
Gregor Clegane
Ramsay Bolton
Stannis Baratheon
Ramsay Bolton Next question
7. Ed Sheeran appears in which season?
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 7 Next question
8. Daenerys has 3 dragons, two are called Drogon and Rhaegal, what is the other called?
Rheon
Viserion
Rhaego
Khal Drogo
Viserion Next question
9. Who is responsible for the creation of the Night King?
The Lord of Light
The Children of the Forest
The Drowned God
The First Men
The Children of the Forest Next question
10. What is the name of Arya’s sword?
Ice
Ghost slayer
Nymeria
Needle
Needle Next question
Wait. Are you one of those people who haven't watched the show? SMH.
Not bad actually. Give yourself a little pat on the back.
Considering how terribly they ended the show, it's amazing that you still did this good on the quiz. Many others just purged themselves of all GOT memories as soon as they could.
You're a GOT stan. And for that, we stan.
