QUIZ: Smash this EURO 2020 test to prove that you're a real football fan
Shoot your shot.
Which country scored the first goal of the tournament?
Wales
Italy
Switzerland
Denmark
Italy Next question
Italy beat Turkey 3-0 on the opening day of the tournament.
Why was Ronaldo awarded highest goal scorer despite being tied with Patrick Schick on 5 goals?
Because he played lesser minutes
Head To Head of their teams
Because he had more assists
Because his country is higher on the FIFA ranking
Because he had more assists Next question
Ronaldo had 1, Schick had none.
How many goals did England concede in the group stages?
1
2
3
None of the above
None of the above Next question
If the EUROs had a 3rd place match, it'd have been played by
Ukraine and England
Portugal and France
Denmark and Spain
Italy and Belgium
Denmark and Spain Next question
Who won the best young player award?
Gigi Donnarumma
Phil Foden
Pedri
Kylian Mbappe
Pedri Next question
The highest scoring match of EURO 2020 was between
Germany and Portugal
Spain and Croatia
France and Switzerland
Spain and Slovakia
Spain and Croatia Next question
Which team suffered the heaviest defeat?
Turkey
Slovakia
Wales
Ukraine
Slovakia Next question
Spain smashed Slovakia 5-0 in their third group stage game.
Less than 24 hours before the EUROs finals, another final game was played between
Argentina & Ecuador
Brazil & Chile
Peru & Ecuador
Brazil & Argentina
Brazil & Argentina in the COPA America final. Next question
Who won and by which margin?
Brazil, 2-1
Argentina 1-0
Chile 3-1
Ecuador. 2-0
Argentina 1-0 Next question
Argentina beat Brazil by a lone goal
Which of these big stars left the Euros without a single goal?
Karim Benzema
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Alvaro Morata
Kylian Mbappe Next question
Don't beat yourself. This just wasn't for you.
Your performance in this quiz mirrors Mason Mount's performance all tournament. You're not a Chelsea fan, are you?
You're like Denmark and England. at EURO 2020 Your score falls short of perfection but it is laudable nonetheless. Be roud of yourself.
Or in a more appropriate EURO 2020 language: The Italian Job.
Don't beat yourself. This just wasn't for you.
Your performance in this quiz mirrors Mason Mount's performance all tournament. You're not a Chelsea fan, are you?
You're like Denmark and England. at EURO 2020 Your score falls short of perfection but it is laudable nonetheless. Be roud of yourself.
Or in a more appropriate EURO 2020 language: The Italian Job.
