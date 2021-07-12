RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Smash this EURO 2020 test to prove that you're a real football fan

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Shoot your shot.

Euro 2020
Euro 2020

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

Which country scored the first goal of the tournament?

Wales
Italy
Switzerland
Denmark
Italy Next question
Italy beat Turkey 3-0 on the opening day of the tournament.

Why was Ronaldo awarded highest goal scorer despite being tied with Patrick Schick on 5 goals?

Because he played lesser minutes
Head To Head of their teams
Because he had more assists
Because his country is higher on the FIFA ranking
Because he had more assists Next question
Ronaldo had 1, Schick had none.

How many goals did England concede in the group stages?

1
2
3
None of the above
None of the above Next question

If the EUROs had a 3rd place match, it'd have been played by

Ukraine and England
Portugal and France
Denmark and Spain
Italy and Belgium
Denmark and Spain Next question

Who won the best young player award?

Gigi Donnarumma
Phil Foden
Pedri
Kylian Mbappe
Pedri Next question

The highest scoring match of EURO 2020 was between

Germany and Portugal
Spain and Croatia
France and Switzerland
Spain and Slovakia
Spain and Croatia Next question

Which team suffered the heaviest defeat?

Turkey
Slovakia
Wales
Ukraine
Slovakia Next question
Spain smashed Slovakia 5-0 in their third group stage game.

Less than 24 hours before the EUROs finals, another final game was played between

Argentina & Ecuador
Brazil & Chile
Peru & Ecuador
Brazil & Argentina
Brazil & Argentina in the COPA America final. Next question

Who won and by which margin?

Brazil, 2-1
Argentina 1-0
Chile 3-1
Ecuador. 2-0
Argentina 1-0 Next question
Argentina beat Brazil by a lone goal

Which of these big stars left the Euros without a single goal?

Karim Benzema
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Alvaro Morata
Kylian Mbappe Next question
Your score: You're not a football lover and it shows
Don't beat yourself. This just wasn't for you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Mid
Your performance in this quiz mirrors Mason Mount's performance all tournament. You're not a Chelsea fan, are you?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Big W
You're like Denmark and England. at EURO 2020 Your score falls short of perfection but it is laudable nonetheless. Be roud of yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Elite performance
Or in a more appropriate EURO 2020 language: The Italian Job.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Smash this EURO 2020 test to prove that you're a real football fan

QUIZ: The ultimate test to recognise real and fake foodies

Take this quiz to find out what type of sex drive you have

QUIZ: Can you score 7/8 on this 'Made In Lagos' test?

QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?

QUIZ: Find out what type of self esteem you have

QUIZ: How many of these big words do you know?

Quiz: Answer these questions and we'll guess how much you earn

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess which type of social media user you are

Which country scored the first goal of the tournament?

Wales
Italy
Switzerland
Denmark
Italy Next question
Italy beat Turkey 3-0 on the opening day of the tournament.

Why was Ronaldo awarded highest goal scorer despite being tied with Patrick Schick on 5 goals?

Because he played lesser minutes
Head To Head of their teams
Because he had more assists
Because his country is higher on the FIFA ranking
Because he had more assists Next question
Ronaldo had 1, Schick had none.

How many goals did England concede in the group stages?

1
2
3
None of the above
None of the above Next question

If the EUROs had a 3rd place match, it'd have been played by

Ukraine and England
Portugal and France
Denmark and Spain
Italy and Belgium
Denmark and Spain Next question

Who won the best young player award?

Gigi Donnarumma
Phil Foden
Pedri
Kylian Mbappe
Pedri Next question

The highest scoring match of EURO 2020 was between

Germany and Portugal
Spain and Croatia
France and Switzerland
Spain and Slovakia
Spain and Croatia Next question

Which team suffered the heaviest defeat?

Turkey
Slovakia
Wales
Ukraine
Slovakia Next question
Spain smashed Slovakia 5-0 in their third group stage game.

Less than 24 hours before the EUROs finals, another final game was played between

Argentina & Ecuador
Brazil & Chile
Peru & Ecuador
Brazil & Argentina
Brazil & Argentina in the COPA America final. Next question

Who won and by which margin?

Brazil, 2-1
Argentina 1-0
Chile 3-1
Ecuador. 2-0
Argentina 1-0 Next question
Argentina beat Brazil by a lone goal

Which of these big stars left the Euros without a single goal?

Karim Benzema
Robert Lewandowski
Kylian Mbappe
Alvaro Morata
Kylian Mbappe Next question
Your score: You're not a football lover and it shows
Don't beat yourself. This just wasn't for you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Mid
Your performance in this quiz mirrors Mason Mount's performance all tournament. You're not a Chelsea fan, are you?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Big W
You're like Denmark and England. at EURO 2020 Your score falls short of perfection but it is laudable nonetheless. Be roud of yourself.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Elite performance
Or in a more appropriate EURO 2020 language: The Italian Job.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet