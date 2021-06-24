QUIZ: Only real BBN fans can score 100% on this lockdown edition quiz
How much can you really remember from BBN lockdown?
At the reunion show, it was discovered that ________ gave ________ a blowjob
Erica, Prince
Nengi, Kiddwaya
Tolanibaj. TrikkyTee
Dorathy, Brighto
Dorathy, Brighto Next question
Who was the first HOH of the Lockdown edition?
Kiddwaya
Lilo
Nengi
Neo
Nengi Next question
Which housemate claimed to be a "witch" and a "bitterleaf" during the reunion?
TolaniBaj
Vee
Erica
Wathoni
Vee Next question
Who made this statement at the reunion: "I took you to my room and I f*cked you"?
Neo
Kaisha
Prince
Ka3na
Ka3na's Next question
Who was being referred to with the above statement?
Praise
Nengi
TolaniBaj
Brighto
Praise Next question
While in the house, who claimed that Europe is not a continent?
Ozo
Lilo
Eric
TolaniBaj
TolaniBaj Next question
Which lockdown housemate won the Betway Arena games two weeks in a row?
Erica
Kiddwayya
TrikkyTee
Prince
TrikkyTee Next question
Friday games during the show were known as
Diary room games
Arena games
Atmosphere games
Stadium games
Arena games Next question
Which of these housemates is known to often say: "with my full chest"?
Wathoni
Dorathy
Prince
Eric
Dorathy Next question
Which of these housemates is known to often say: "for me, I feel like..."?
Ozo
Kaisha
Prince
Erica
Ozo Next question
You're probably one of those people who always insults BBN fans on social media. Why did you bother with this quiz if you do not like or follow the show?
Share your score:
Maybe your memory of the show is fading a bit but that does not make you less of a fan sha. You did your best. We respect that.
Share your score:
Not perfect, but so close. And sometimes, that is worth celebrating!
Share your score:
Even during the reunion, your love was still as strong as ever. If only every franchise had fans like you!
Share your score:
Share your score:
