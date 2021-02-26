  1. quizzes

Quiz: Only good kissers are allowed to take this quiz

Ayoola Adetayo
Are you a good kisser?

What's your favourite place to be kissed?

Lips
Neck
Forehead
Back of your ear
Other places 😂 [You bad, bad child]

Take this simple English test: Amanda _______ the oranges last night

Ate
Sucked
Drank
Licked

When was your first kiss?

Before 18
After 18
I've never kissed anyone
I don't kiss and tell

Which relationship stage are you at right now?

Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married

Where are your hands on your partner when kissing?

Around their neck
Around their waist
The back of their head
I let my hands wander😉

Do you think kissing is more intimate that sex?

Yesssss!!!
Nuh. No way.
It depends
I don't know for you o

Select a cliche movie kiss you'd love to try

Kiss under the rain
Kiss under the stars
Kiss in the middle of an airport
None, abeg

Your ideal kiss should be ________

Spontaneous 😈
Requested [Ask before kissing me please😏]
Slow and passionate 🥰
Deep and intense 🙈
Don't corrupt me, guy 🤷🏽‍♂️

Which part of your partner do you love to kiss most?

Lips
Shoulders
Neck
Back of their ear
Forehead
Other places [Okogbolor, you are too bad!🤩😃]

Which celeb would you totally, totally NOT kiss?

Your score: The guru.
You're so so so good at this kissing thing. Whether for fun or as a form of foreplay, you are a man for all kissing seasons. Here's a well-deserved trophy for you🏆
Your score: The Novice.
You still have a long, long way to go before your kisses begin to make your partner's toes curl. Stay busy, rookie.
Your score: The shitty kisser.
All kissing mistakes full your hand. Too much tongue, bad breath, ridiculous exchange of saliva... everything. At this your big age. Na wa for you o.
Your score: The erotic kisser.
You're not a bad kisser, but your problem is that someone cannot use kiss to play with you. You always go from 0-100 too quick. Relax. Not all the times kissing as foreplay. Sometimes just do it for the intimate fun of it. You hear?
