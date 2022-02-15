RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Only one way to know if you had a superb Val's with the LOYL.

A couple in love [Credit - Ask Men]
A couple in love [Credit - Ask Men]
Recommended articles

1. Choose a word of endearment

Honey
Sweetheart
Pumpkin
'Do I really have to do this?'

2. Which is your favourite?

Handholding
Spooning
Cuddling
I prefer not to speak

3. Would your friends consider you a romantic person?

Hell yeah!
Not at all
Maybe
I actually don't know for them

4. Do you and your [ex] partner have a special song?

Yes!
Nah
People do that?!
I've never been in a relationship

5. How long after a break up do you feel ready for another relationship?

I'm ready the next day.
Months
A year or more
It depends

6. What is the perfect location for your ideal wedding?

The beach
A garden
In a Church, of course
Anywhere outside Nigeria

7. Do you take charge or let the other person take the lead in a relationship?

I'm dominant
I'm passive
Anywhere belle face, abeg
I prefer to not speak
Your score: 100%
Everything was perfect. Every single thing. Left to you, you'd want Valentine's to be every single day. Congratulations to you oh.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 50%
The romance wasn't much but the other part... na elele. Well done oh.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 0%
Sorry to you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75%
You had romance on lock all day long.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Quiz: Let's rate your Valentine's day on a scale 0-100

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

QUIZ: What is your biggest weakness?

QUIZ: What is your biggest weakness?

QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?

QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?

Quiz: Find out what kind sexual energy you have

Quiz: Find out what kind sexual energy you have

QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz

QUIZ: We dare you to score 10/10 on this 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire' quiz

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

QUIZ: Find out what you partner really wants for Valentine's

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

Quiz: Does 2022 have a baby in store for you? Find out here

Trending

Quiz: Only 'Owambe' lovers will score 8/8 on this Naija party quiz

WeddingParty Sola-Sobowale-and-Ali-Baba

QUIZ: Do you know the lead actors in these popular Nigerian movies?

Funke Akindele-Bello, Genevieve Nnaji and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde [Instagram]

QUIZ: What is your biggest weakness?

odunlade-zikoko

QUIZ: Which Nigerian street food matches your personality?

Lagos at Night