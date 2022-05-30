RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Wedding, breakfast, pregnancy or baecation? Take this quiz to find out!

Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty]
Couple in love with each other [Credit: Morsa/Images Getty]
Recommended articles

Your partner does not call or text you in 24 hours, what do you do?

Block them everywhere
End the relationship
Call them to know why
Pick a fight when next they call

For how long have you been dating your current partner?

A year or less
2 years
3 years
4 years
5+ years

What keeps you warm on a cold, rainy night?

My boo
I have a teddy bear
My duvet
Alcohol
Tea / Hot chocolate drinks

When was the last time you kissed?

Been so long I can't remember
Months back
Weeks back
Days back
Today

How much do you earn?

Over 500k
Between 250k - 500k
100k - 249k
Below 100k

Choose a happy couple

1
2
3
4
5

How old were you in your first ever relationship?

16 or less
17
18
19
20+
Your score: You'll finally find love!
Single pringle now, but not for too long. We need you to take a bold step of faith and look out your window now: your miracle boo is on the way!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're getting married!
That's what's next on the agenda for you. Don't worry. It's happening ASAP!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Pregnancy!
Don't be scared. You will be just fine. Your nose and feet won't be swollen. You will maintain beauty throughout and your baby will be so so gorgeous. You'll see. Invite us to the christening oh.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: It's breakfast time for you!
Errmm... we son't know what to say about this. So we'll just leave it here and bounce.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?

QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this Blood Sisters quiz

Quiz: Only genuine Nollywood fans will score 8/8 on this "Blood Sisters" quiz

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

QUIZ: Can you crush this secondary school antonyms test?

Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

Trending

QUIZ: Only real gospel music lovers can score a perfect 10 on this lyrics test

Nigerian Gospel Artistes

QUIZ: Score 10 on this quiz to prove that your vocabulary is solid

Puzzled woman [Unsplash]

QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?

Stingy guys association skit

QUIZ: Find out if your inner child is still alive

Happy kids [Credit - Lifewire]