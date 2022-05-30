QUIZ: Let's quickly predict what will happen next in your love life
Wedding, breakfast, pregnancy or baecation? Take this quiz to find out!
Your partner does not call or text you in 24 hours, what do you do?
Block them everywhere
End the relationship
Call them to know why
Pick a fight when next they call
For how long have you been dating your current partner?
A year or less
2 years
3 years
4 years
5+ years
What keeps you warm on a cold, rainy night?
My boo
I have a teddy bear
My duvet
Alcohol
Tea / Hot chocolate drinks
When was the last time you kissed?
Been so long I can't remember
Months back
Weeks back
Days back
Today
How much do you earn?
Over 500k
Between 250k - 500k
100k - 249k
Below 100k
How old were you in your first ever relationship?
16 or less
17
18
19
20+
