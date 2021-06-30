QUIZ: Let's quickly guess which type of social media user you are
June 30th is the annual World Social Media Day.
1. Which of them is currently your least visited?
TikTok
Snapchat
2. And which one is your most visited?
Tiktok
Snapchat
3. Where do you have the most followers or friends?
Tiktok
Snapchat
4. Have you ever attended Lagos Social Media Week?
Yes
No
I can't remember
Prefer to not speak
Wait. Lagos has a social media week?
5. Choose a beer to drink at a social media event
Star Lager
Heineken
Guinness Smooth
Budweiser
Star Radler
6. Choose an IG comedian
Taooma
Mr. Macaroni
Twyse Ereme
Maraji
Broda Shaggi
7. Which social media channel do you follow Pulse Nigeria on?
TikTok
More than one
None of the above
We said ardent but in all honesty, you're almost getting close to addict level. Not judging you oh, just saying.
Your relationship with social media is a very unstable one. Sometimes, you are excited about it and can spend ages on it. At other times, you just don't see the point. Lowkey, you are one of those people who think that that it is childish to post a lot on social media.
You don't even see any reason why it exists in the first instance. You believe that the world is a worse place with social media. You're one of the people that are excited that Twitter is banned in Nigeria.
You have mastered the art of being entertained, learning and using social media as the right tool for whatever you need per time. If there is to ever be a manual for social media use, it should be written by you and your type.
