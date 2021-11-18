RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess what your selling point is

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

In other words, why do people usually fall for you?

Goodlooking couple
What do you identify as

Man
Woman
Non Binary
I prefer not to speak
It's none of your business

How gorgeous would you say your smile is over 100?

Solid 100
A nice 75
Let's sha say 50
It's 25 for me
Me, I'm not sure oh

Select a random TV show

Emily In Paris
Billions
House Of Cards
Sex Education
Lucifer

Don't lie: How many times do come on to you?

I'm a guy. Quite often. Almost regularly.
I'm a guy: Rarely. Almost never.
I'm a woman. Ocassionally.
I'm a woman. All the damn time.
I prefer to not speak jare.

Get away for 2 weeks. Where would you go?

Bora Bora
Bali, Indonesia
Maldives
Santorini
Paris

You can change only one thing about yourself

My weight
My height
My bank account
My sense of humour
My confidence

Stop eating one forever. Which will it be?

Rice
Bread
Pounded yam
Eba
Egusi Soup
Your score: Your backside
People just can't help but be drawn to it. Both men o, women o, everybody just loves it. And frankly, even you know that that is your selling point.
Your score: Your Beauty
Overall best in fine face, beauty and drop-dead gorgeousness. That's exactly why people fall for you like dominoes.
Your score: Your Money
You are a proper Richie Rich. Spending! The real Rich Kids of Lagos [or wherever you are]. Why people love you? LOL. It's easy to see, dear. Just unload the bullion van make boys flex. No dey disguise.
Your score: Your Sense Of Humour
You have jokes for ages and you're also cool with being the brunt of jokes. Laughs are unending when people spend time with you. It's why they love, love you.
Your score: Your package
Package here refers to your ripped body if you are a guy and if you are a woman, it's your boobs, dear. No matter what anyone tells you, just know that they are lying if this is not what they say. Because, this is the biggest, most attractive thing about you.
