QUIZ: Let's quickly guess what your selling point is
In other words, why do people usually fall for you?
What do you identify as
Man
Woman
Non Binary
I prefer not to speak
It's none of your business
How gorgeous would you say your smile is over 100?
Solid 100
A nice 75
Let's sha say 50
It's 25 for me
Me, I'm not sure oh
Select a random TV show
Emily In Paris
Billions
House Of Cards
Sex Education
Lucifer
Don't lie: How many times do come on to you?
I'm a guy. Quite often. Almost regularly.
I'm a guy: Rarely. Almost never.
I'm a woman. Ocassionally.
I'm a woman. All the damn time.
I prefer to not speak jare.
Get away for 2 weeks. Where would you go?
Bora Bora
Bali, Indonesia
Maldives
Santorini
Paris
You can change only one thing about yourself
My weight
My height
My bank account
My sense of humour
My confidence
Stop eating one forever. Which will it be?
Rice
Bread
Pounded yam
Eba
Egusi Soup
People just can't help but be drawn to it. Both men o, women o, everybody just loves it. And frankly, even you know that that is your selling point.
Share your score:
Overall best in fine face, beauty and drop-dead gorgeousness. That's exactly why people fall for you like dominoes.
Share your score:
You are a proper Richie Rich. Spending! The real Rich Kids of Lagos [or wherever you are]. Why people love you? LOL. It's easy to see, dear. Just unload the bullion van make boys flex. No dey disguise.
Share your score:
You have jokes for ages and you're also cool with being the brunt of jokes. Laughs are unending when people spend time with you. It's why they love, love you.
Share your score:
Package here refers to your ripped body if you are a guy and if you are a woman, it's your boobs, dear. No matter what anyone tells you, just know that they are lying if this is not what they say. Because, this is the biggest, most attractive thing about you.
Share your score:
