Quiz: Let's quickly guess if your opposite-sex bestie has a crush on you

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Are they befriending you with an agenda?

[Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]
[Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images]
How long is the longest friendship you have right now?

Less than 3 years
More than 3 years
Prefer to not speak

Tell us how many relationships you've ever been in

None
5 or more
Less than 5

Do you believe in Okafor's Law

Yes
No
I don't even know what that is

From your experience, how much do you think members of the opposite sex like sex?

0-50%
51-75%
76-100%

Select one male artiste

Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd

Select one female artiste

Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna

Have you ever been in a FWB releationship?

Yeah
Nope
What's that?!
Your score: Your opposite-sex bestie has a massive crush on you!
You see this friendship they are doing with you? It's disguise. They want more than friendship. You probably know this too.
Your score: Your opposite-sex bestie wants nothing than friendship
No hidden agenda there.
Your score: You don't have an opposite-sex bestie
Because you don't like wahala and stories that touch. You should give yourself huge credit for self awareness.
