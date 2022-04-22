RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's quickly guess how shy you are on a scale of 0-100

Ayoola Adetayo

Answer these random questions and well tell you.

How do you feel about love at first sight?

I don't believe in it
I don't mind it really
I am totally for it

How about kissing on a first date?

I don't do it
It depends on person
Totally love it

Which of your parents do you love most?

Dad
Mum
Love them equally
Prefer to not speak

Select a category you belong to

Junior employee
Manager
CEO
None of the above

How petty do you think you are

I'm surely a 0
I'm a 20
I'm a 40
I'm a 60
Definitely 80
I'm 100

How nice do you think you are?

I'm surely a 0
I'm a 20
I'm a 40
I'm a 60
Definitely 80
I'm 100
Your score: 100% Shy
Your score: 100% not-shy
We may not have the perfect word for what you are but we are certain that you are completely the opposite of shy. Like, the complete opposite.
Your score: 50% Shy, 50% Not
Some will say this is the perfect combination. But it depends on who you ask.
