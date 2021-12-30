QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how much of your goals you achieved in 2021?
Let's cook your 2021 report card in 5 minutes. Or less.
Did you fall in love this year?
Yes
No
More than once
Don't ask me stupid questions, please
How many times was your heart broken?
None
Once
Twice
More than twice
How regularly would you say you got good news in 2021
All the time
Many times
A few times
Never
How regularly would you say you got bad news in 2021
All the time
Many times
A few times
Never
Where are you right now?
At home
At work
Somewhere else
Prefer not to speak
Select a Nigerian president
Olusegun Obasanjo
Umar Musa Yar'Adua
Goodluck Jonathan
Muhammadu Buhari
If you had to pick one, which would you pick?
Year 2020
Year 2021
Neither
Both
Everything you set out to do this year, you did - in fact, you did more. Maybe because you didn't set too many goals or whatever. In any case, you should be proud of yourself. Cheers to a bigger, better 2022!
You didn't quite strike off all the things you listed but you did really, really good and should be proud of yourself. In 2022, you can go again with more vim and dedication. Oh, and hey, we suspect you are in need of love. 2022 is your year if that's true.
You worried a lot this year because things were not just moving as fast as you would love them to. Things happened, but just not enough. No need to worry. You did well and you can look forward to doing more in 2022. Chin up, Champ!
There is a temptation to feel like shit as the year wraps up but being alive and holding those dreams close to your chest is an indication that you can still get them all done. You'll be shocked at how great 2022 will turn out for you. Now go to church or mosque or to the club, or anywhere you prefer and celebrate the new year as joyously as possible! No moping, please.
