Quiz: Let's quickly guess how emotional you are

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How emotional are you?

How friendly would you say you are?

Very friendly
Not sure
Not friendly

Do you consider yourself confrontational?

Yeah!
Hell no!
I'm not sure actually

In a relationship you are more likely to be

Very expressive
Inexpressive
Depends on the length of the relationship

How frequently do you initiate sex with your partner[s]?

Always
Rarely
Never

If you were a citrus fruit, which of these would you be?

Orange
Tangerine
Lemon

You are a

Morning person
Afternoon person
Night owl

Select one

Chicken
Beef
Turkey
Your score: You show zero emotions
The word stoic was created with you in mind. God safe the people who dare attempt to love you.
Your score: You're overly emotional
It's not a thing to be ashamed of though. At least, it is better to wear your heart on a sleeve than to be forming unemotional hard guy up and down.
Your score: You're perfectly in tune with your emotions
You don't mask pain, stifle a laugh or any of those unnecessary games people play with how they feel. You manage your emotions well and you should never let anyone take that from you or make you feel bad about it.
