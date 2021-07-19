Quiz: Let's quickly guess how emotional you are
How emotional are you?
How friendly would you say you are?
Very friendly
Not sure
Not friendly
Do you consider yourself confrontational?
Yeah!
Hell no!
I'm not sure actually
In a relationship you are more likely to be
Very expressive
Inexpressive
Depends on the length of the relationship
How frequently do you initiate sex with your partner[s]?
Always
Rarely
Never
If you were a citrus fruit, which of these would you be?
Orange
Tangerine
Lemon
You are a
Morning person
Afternoon person
Night owl
Select one
Chicken
Beef
Turkey
The word stoic was created with you in mind. God safe the people who dare attempt to love you.
It's not a thing to be ashamed of though. At least, it is better to wear your heart on a sleeve than to be forming unemotional hard guy up and down.
You don't mask pain, stifle a laugh or any of those unnecessary games people play with how they feel. You manage your emotions well and you should never let anyone take that from you or make you feel bad about it.
