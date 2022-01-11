RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Let's guess which Nigerian billionaire is most likely to adopt you

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

Take this random quiz to find out.

Nigerian Rich Men
Nigerian Rich Men
Recommended articles

Choose a random artiste

Wizkid
Davido
P Square
Burna Boy
Tiwa Savage

Choose a non-alcoholic drink

Fanta
Cocacola
Maltina
Malta Guinness
Bigi Chapman

Select an OG Nigerian artiste

Onyeka Onwenu
Sunny Ade
Fela
Ebenezer Obey
Oliver De Coque

Where should your glucose guardian send your monthly allowance to?

First Bank
Zenith Bank
GTB
UBA
Access Bank

Which Fintech company will be seeing your money monthly?

Cowrywise
Risevest
Flutterwave
Kuda
Patricia

Your glucose guardian asks you on a weekend getaway. Where are you going?

Dubai
Santorini
Seychelles
Paris
Bali

If you could, how often would you change glucose guardians?

Never
Annually
Biannually
When the present one fucks up
Maybe when I feel bored with the current one
Your score: Tony Elumelu
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Aliko Dangote
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Mike Adenuga
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Folorunsho Alakija
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Jimoh Ibrahim
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Let's guess which Nigerian billionaire is most likely to adopt you

QUIZ: Let's guess which Nigerian billionaire is most likely to adopt you

Quiz: How jealous are you on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: How jealous are you on a scale of 0-100?

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Quiz: Find out what 2022 holds in store for you

Quiz: Find out what 2022 holds in store for you

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how much of your goals you achieved in 2021?

QUIZ: Can we quickly guess how much of your goals you achieved in 2021?

QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are

QUIZ: Play this scenario game to determine how patient you are

Trending

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll find love in 2022?

Young love

Quiz: Can we guess how long your money will be this year?

Nigerians spend more money than they earn

Quiz: Can we quickly guess if you'll leave your job this year or not?

___8703743___2018___8___8___16___Confused+iStock

Quiz: Take this quiz to find out how lit your sex life will be this year

Better sex (Shutterstock)