QUIZ: Let's guess when you fell in love for the first time

Ayoola Adetayo

Under 18, or at 30+?

Young love
How friendly are you over 100?

Not sure of how friendly I am
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100

One of them best describes you

Short
Thick
Skinny
Tall

Choose where you belong

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
None of the above

What's your love language?

Quality time
Physical touch
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Word of affirmation

How do you spend your free time?

Eating, thinking about food
Shopping
Watching movies
Sex

Which of them do you belong to?

Day secondary school student
Boarding school student
A mix of both
Prefer to not speak
Your score: 25+
The first time you legit fell in love for real was around your 25th or after. You had your eyes wide open and it feel so real, not like those teenage or experimental relationship that you used for character building. Look at you. We're so proud of you. Let's know when the ring comes. If you invite us for the wedding, we might even come.
Your score: Still waiting
Sorry oh.
Your score: Under 18
This was probably what led you into love... or not. Don't mind us sha, we're just kidding. The truth is, falling in love as a teenager is legit and it can be real. No one can tell you what you felt or whether it was original or not. Shout out to you, early bloomer.
Your score: After 18, but before 25
The love must have been very beautiful and nice. We envy people like you so much. God, when?
