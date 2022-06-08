QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100
Lets quickly find out how hard you ride for your people.
I am a
Man
Woman
Others
Prefer not to speak
Choose one place to be
Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']
Quickly choose a random colour
Pink
Yellow
White
Orange
How highly would you rate your smile?
100% (Gorgeous smile)
75% (Breathtaking smile)
50% (Bright and sunny smile)
20% (Shy smile)
Drink something
Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka
Pick a random number
7
23
69
16
