QUIZ: Let's guess how supportive you are on a scale of 0-100

Ayoola Adetayo

Lets quickly find out how hard you ride for your people.

Friendshipsss
I am a

Man
Woman
Others
Prefer not to speak

Choose one place to be

Your office/ Place of business
Church/Mosque
Home
'Outside' as in ['We outside']

Quickly choose a random colour

Pink
Yellow
White
Orange

How highly would you rate your smile?

100% (Gorgeous smile)
75% (Breathtaking smile)
50% (Bright and sunny smile)
20% (Shy smile)

Drink something

Water
Wine
Beer
Vodka

Pick a random number

7
23
69
16
Your score: 0% Supportive
Your score: 50% Supportive
Your score: 75% Supportive
Your score: 100% Supportive
