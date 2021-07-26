QUIZ: Let's guess how much sex appeal you have
Let's give your sex appeal the rating it deserves.
If one word can describe your Instagram DM, it'd be
Full of action
Empty
Boring
I prefer to not speak
What do you think people love most about you?
Your sense of humour
Your looks
Your vibe
I don't know for them oh
Select a male ex BBN housemate
Brighto
Kiddwaya
Neo
Prince
Select a female ex BBN housemate
Vee
TBaj
Nengi
Erica
Dorathy
Which of these are you guilty of?
Eating before brushing
Going out without bathing
Snooping through your partner's phone
None of the above
You're sizzling hot!
Share your score:
Too hot to handle.
Share your score:
You're hot. But not that much. Nothing to be ashamed of though. You'll still be pulling babes and guys anytime you're ready.
Share your score:
You are hot. But not in a way that makes people camp in your DM. Sometimes that's even a good thing.
Share your score:
