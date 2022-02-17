QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here
Answer these few questions and we'll serve you the tea.
Recommended articles
For how long have you been with your partner?
I'm not in a relationship
1 month - 3 years
4 years - 5 years
More than five years
What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?
I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I don't pay attention to what people say
Which of these public displays of affection are you comfortable with?
Holding hands
Pecks
All of them
I hate PDAs!
Which describes you best?
Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert
Which of these popular people’s personality can you relate with the most?
Private
Energetic and boisterous
Effortlessly charming
No f**ks given
Pick a bad behaviour that you absolutely can't stand
Talkativeness
Inability to hold a secret
Unprovoked rudeness
Laziness
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng