QUIZ: Is your partner cheating on you? Find out here

Ayoola Adetayo

Answer these few questions and we'll serve you the tea.

Women cheat even as much as men do [Thestandard]
For how long have you been with your partner?

I'm not in a relationship
1 month - 3 years
4 years - 5 years
More than five years

What’s the craziest rumour you’ve heard about yourself?

I break hearts
I sleep around
Something else
I don't pay attention to what people say

Which of these public displays of affection are you comfortable with?

Holding hands
Pecks
All of them
I hate PDAs!

Which describes you best?

Introvert
Extrovert
Introverted extrovert
Extroverted introvert

Which of these popular people’s personality can you relate with the most?

Private
Energetic and boisterous
Effortlessly charming
No f**ks given

Pick a bad behaviour that you absolutely can't stand

Talkativeness
Inability to hold a secret
Unprovoked rudeness
Laziness
Your score: Not yet
You're single so you can't be so sure what will happen in the future. No need to panic sha. They just might be faithful. Or not.
Your score: No. And they never will.
We love to see it.❤️
Your score: Once in a while
We don't know how to explain more than this. But it seems you partner do usually do mistake once in a while. Just small small mistakes oh.
Your score: All the time
Sorry to bear bad news oh. But it's like your partner's faithfulness cannot be ascertained. We could be wrong though. Afterall, what do we know?
Ayoola Adetayo

