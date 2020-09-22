  1. quizzes

QUIZ: Which Nigerian artiste would you love to be?

Ayoola Adetayo
Which will it be?

How generous are you

100%
75%
50%
25%
0%

How private are you?

100%
75%
50%
25%
0%

Which one have people used to describe you?

Rich
Talented
Goodlooking
Such a vibe!
Adveturous
Weird
Sexy
Kind

Which of these best describes you?

Reserved
Energetic
Friendly
Private

If you could work and live in one Amercian city, which would it be?

Los Angeles, California
Boston, Massachusetts.
Dallas, Texas.
Chicago Illinois

Apart from being a dope singer, what other talent do you have or would love to have?

Dancing
Magic
Acting
Painting

Choose a colour

Red
Black
White
Yellow
Your score: Tiwa Savage!
Your score: Davido!
You're generous and love to have people around so you'll be a musician like Davido. Troublesome and often mischievous, but more of a jolly good fellow and loved regardless
Your score: Teni!
You're playful and fun to be with. Everyone loves you like they love a teddy bear. If you choose to follow a career in music, Teni is the blueprint for you.
Your score: 2baba!
You're calm, reserved and regale. You don't talk too much because you usually don't have to. You like to let your work and track record do the talking for you.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
