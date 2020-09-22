QUIZ: Which Nigerian artiste would you love to be?
Which will it be?
How generous are you
100%
75%
50%
25%
0%
How private are you?
100%
75%
50%
25%
0%
Which one have people used to describe you?
Rich
Talented
Goodlooking
Such a vibe!
Adveturous
Weird
Sexy
Kind
Which of these best describes you?
Reserved
Energetic
Friendly
Private
If you could work and live in one Amercian city, which would it be?
Apart from being a dope singer, what other talent do you have or would love to have?
Dancing
Magic
Acting
Painting
