QUIZ: How well can you do on this human anatomy trivia?

Ayoola Adetayo

Here's a challenge. Accept it and see how much you know.

Humans [Refinery]
Humans [Refinery]
How much of the human body is constituted by water?

66%
68%
66% Next question

A giraffe has as many bones in its neck as a human being

True
False
True Next question
Humans and girafes both have 7 bones in their necks. It's just the length of the bones that differ greatly.

The human hair and nails are made of the same substance

True
False
True Next question
The substance is called Keratin.

The smallest bone in the human body is found in the

Nose
Ear
Ear Next question

What is the main function of your kidney?

Help digestion
Remove waste
Remove waste Next question

Largest organ of the human body is?

Bumbum
Skin
Breasts
Skin Next question

The part of the human body that can't repair itself is the

Teeth
Eyes
Teeth Next question

How many taste buds does the human tongue have?

6000
9000
9000 Next question

The strongest muscle in the human body is the

Arm
Tongue
Tongue Next question

A human cannot sneeze with eyes open

True
False
True Next question
Ayoola Adetayo

