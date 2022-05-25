QUIZ: How stingy are you on a scale of 0-100?
Cheerful giver or aka gum, which are you?
Recommended articles
1. How spontaneous would you say you are?
0%
50%
75%
100%
2. What kind of student were/are you?
Teacher's pet
Back Bencher
Ghost student [Never attends classes]
I prefer not to speak
3. In how many seatings do you finish a pack of spaghetti?
Once
Twice
Thrice
More than thrice
4. How crazy would you say you are?
0%
25%
50%
100%
5. Pick a smoothie you'd absolutely devour
Banana and Tigernut
Sugarcane smoothie
Mango smoothie
Watermelon smoothie
6. Choose one syrupy-voiced Nigerian singer
Tiwa Savage
Chike
Simi
Praiz
7. Cancel one of them for a whole month
Carbonated drinks and juice
Alcohol
Electricity [No gen either]
Social media [Not Whatsapp, no nothing]
You and stinginess are like siamese twins. In fact, your stinginess is mixed with wickedness. Are you sure you are not going to change your ways like this?
Share your score:
You are usually stingy but it's only because you don't have much and you want people to prove absolutely why you should part with your money and other possessions. Not too bad sha. But maybe you should soften up a little.
Share your score:
Not stingy. Just prudent. You give when you should and hold back when you see people that want to take you for idiot.
Share your score:
You? Stingy? Please!
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng