QUIZ: Let's test how shy you really are
How shy are you on a scale of 0-100?
Women making moves on men. What do you think about that?
I'm a woman. I love it.
I'm a man. I love it so much.
I'm a woman. I think it's uncool.
I'm a man. I think it's bad vibes
Where can you be found on most weekends?
Home
Any party at all
At a man/woman's place
On social media
Who are you most likely to call when you need help?
Parents
Siblings
Friends
My partner
How would you rather work?
Remotely
From the office
From a work station
It's anywhere for me
Take one of these 4 drinks
Tequila
Beer
Vodka
Wine
You are so shy that it's a miracle that you have any friends. Wait, do you even have any friends that you made?
You are shy but not to a fault. Still, this shyness that you have is a lot.
If you say you are shy, you'll be right. If you also say you are not shy, that'd be correct as well. Yours is selective shyness.
You? Shy? That's nothing but a damn lile and you know it. In fact, why have yo bothered with this test?
