QUIZ: Let's test how shy you really are

How shy are you on a scale of 0-100?

Women making moves on men. What do you think about that?

I'm a woman. I love it.
I'm a man. I love it so much.
I'm a woman. I think it's uncool.
I'm a man. I think it's bad vibes

Where can you be found on most weekends?

Home
Any party at all
At a man/woman's place
On social media

Who are you most likely to call when you need help?

Parents
Siblings
Friends
My partner

How would you rather work?

Remotely
From the office
From a work station
It's anywhere for me

Take one of these 4 drinks

Tequila
Beer
Vodka
Wine
Your score: 100%
You are so shy that it's a miracle that you have any friends. Wait, do you even have any friends that you made?
Your score: 75%
You are shy but not to a fault. Still, this shyness that you have is a lot.
Your score: 50%
If you say you are shy, you'll be right. If you also say you are not shy, that'd be correct as well. Yours is selective shyness.
Your score: 0%
You? Shy? That's nothing but a damn lile and you know it. In fact, why have yo bothered with this test?
