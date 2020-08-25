  1. quizzes

Quiz: How sexy are you?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
How hot are you on a scale of zero to Rihanna?

How often do people hit on you?

I'ma guy: than twice a month
I'm a guy: Less than twice a month
I'm a babe: More than thrice a week
I'm a babe: Less than thrice a week

Select a sexy Rihanna

1
2
3
4

Pick a colour you consider sexy

Black
Red
White
Pink
Yellow
None of the above

Which of these would you call your selling point?

Your face
Your chest
Your backside
Your curves
Your smile
Your height
None of the above

Pick a sexy male celeb

Eyinnaya Nwigwe
Mike BBN
Burna Boy
Flavour

A sexy female celeb

Mercy Eke
Ini Edo
Sharon Ooja
Nancy Isime

Choose where you belong

Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above
Your score: 100% sexy
Sexy is the most accurate word to describe you. You are not necessarily limited to your sex appeal, but it is so much that it can't be missed. You try to diminish in several ways, but it's as if that's what makes it more pronounced. You sexiness is actually above 100%, we just had to write 100 to make it mathematically sensible.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 75% sexy
There is no denying how crazily sexy you are. You stunner!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 40% sexy
If 20 people saw you, maybe 3 or 4 would consider you sexy. But even that is unlikely. This is not even about how you look. You just lack that 'thing' that causes people to get all mushy around members of the opposite sex. You are many things, dear, but sexy isn't top of that list. Sorry.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: 10% sexy
Sorry. But there aren't many people alive who would look at you and describe you with the word sexy. It doesn't mean it's over for you sha. A little lifestyle tweak here and there and you can totally switch it up.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng