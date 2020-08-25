Quiz: How sexy are you?
How hot are you on a scale of zero to Rihanna?
How often do people hit on you?
I'ma guy: than twice a month
I'm a guy: Less than twice a month
I'm a babe: More than thrice a week
I'm a babe: Less than thrice a week
Pick a colour you consider sexy
Black
Red
White
Pink
Yellow
None of the above
Which of these would you call your selling point?
Your face
Your chest
Your backside
Your curves
Your smile
Your height
None of the above
Pick a sexy male celeb
Eyinnaya Nwigwe
Mike BBN
Burna Boy
Flavour
A sexy female celeb
Mercy Eke
Ini Edo
Sharon Ooja
Nancy Isime
Choose where you belong
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above
Sexy is the most accurate word to describe you. You are not necessarily limited to your sex appeal, but it is so much that it can't be missed. You try to diminish in several ways, but it's as if that's what makes it more pronounced. You sexiness is actually above 100%, we just had to write 100 to make it mathematically sensible.
If 20 people saw you, maybe 3 or 4 would consider you sexy. But even that is unlikely. This is not even about how you look. You just lack that 'thing' that causes people to get all mushy around members of the opposite sex. You are many things, dear, but sexy isn't top of that list. Sorry.
