Quiz: How romantic are you on a scale of 0-100?

One for the hopeless romantics.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend kiss
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend kiss Harper's Bazaar
1. Choose a word of endearment

Honey
Sweetheart
Pumpkin
'Do I really have to do this?'

2. Which is your favourite?

Handholding
Spooning
Cuddling
I prefer not to speak

3. Would your friends consider you a romantic person?

Hell yeah!
Not at all
Maybe
I actually don't know for them

4. Do you and your [ex] partner have a special song?

Yes!
Nah
People do that?!
I've never been in a relationship

5. How long after a break up do you feel ready for another relationship?

I'm ready the next day.
Months
A year or more
It depends

6. What is the perfect location for your ideal wedding?

The beach
A garden
In a Church, of course
Anywhere outside Nigeria

7. Do you take charge or let the other person take the lead in a relationship?

I'm dominant
I'm passive
Anywhere belle face, abeg
I prefer to not speak
Your score: 100%
Genuine romance flows from your veins. Every time you like someone, you are plotting one romantic date, getaway or staycation. A hopeless romantic, definitely.
Your score: 50%
You're romantic oh, but always with an agenda. Always.
Your score: 0%
Romance? What's that?! You're definitely not here for that shit.
Your score: 75%
Cheesy romantic gestures? Check! Public displays of affection? Check! Hopeless romantic? Triple check!
