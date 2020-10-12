Quiz: How patriotic are you?
How much do you care about Nigeria, really?
Where do you stand?
End SARS
Reform SARS
Unbothered
Have you been out protesting against SARS and Police brutality?
Yes
No
Not yet but I intend to
Too scared to
Unbothered
How have you contributed in the #EndSARS protests?
I've posted against SARS on social media
Protested in real life and posted on social
Donated money/food/skills to the cause
Done nothing
The people protesting are
Yahoo boys
Young Nigerians demanding better from the government
Hooligans
Prostitutes
Do you believe that things will ever work in Nigeria as they country should?
Yes
Never
It depends
Come rain, come shine. Your love and belief in Nigeria is unshakable. Love to see it.
Your patriotism is dependent on time, place, situation and mood.
You couldn't be bothered about Nigeria. If you were offered citizenship in Benin republic, we suspect you would take it.
