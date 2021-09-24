RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: How much of a party animal are you?

A party animal is an outgoing person who enjoys parties and similar social activities.

Which describes you best

Tall
Short
Prefer to not say anything

If you were a colour, which do you think you'd be?

Red
Green
Yellow

Which of these foods can you never say no to?

Suya
Asun
Kilishi

Choose an alcoholic drink

Beer
Wine
Vodka

Choose a non-alcoholic drink

Juice
Water
Soda

Which of these do you love to attend most?

Games night
Club
Neither
Your score: High Key Party Animal
Everyone knows this.. You're a legend of the street. Omo jayejaye. King of rocks. Faaji god. Best there ever was!
Your score: Low Key Party Animal
You like parties and rocks quite alright, but not to the point that ot has become your key personality trait. You actually like it this way and that's OK. Good for you, we guess.
Your score: Totally Not A Party Animal
If anything, you are the homebody that other homebodies call a homebody. You couldn't be farther from being a party animal.
