QUIZ: How much do you love food on a scale of 0 - 100?

Ayoola Adetayo
Foodies, gather here.

Wash it down with a drink

Zobo
Yoghurt
Wine
Beer
Soda

How often does your food get burnt when you are cooking?

All the time
Once in a blue moon
Never
It depends

You are to eat one for five days straight

Rice
Beans
Bread
None of the above
All of the above

What's your love language

Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Physical touch
Quality time
Words of affirmation

Do you know what Mukbang is?

Yes
No
Is this a trick question or something?
Prefer to not say

What's the most amount you've ever spent on a meal for yourself?

#2500k or less
5k
10k
20k or more
Your score: 22%
You're likely one of those people who actually forget to eat all day. How do you do it?
Your score: 44%
You like food but just barely. It's enough to keep you alive but not really enough. Fix up your eating habits.
Your score: 67%
Your love for food is healthy. Nothing extreme. Nothing absurd.
Your score: 80%
Your love for food is healthy-ish. It's bordering on gluttony but not totally/ So you're good.
Your score: 100%
Hahaha. Look at a member of the glutton gang. You're likely one of those people who say 'if I perish and perish', then proceed to spend their last #500 on suya.
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
