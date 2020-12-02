QUIZ: How much do you love food on a scale of 0 - 100?
How often does your food get burnt when you are cooking?
All the time
Once in a blue moon
Never
It depends
You are to eat one for five days straight
Rice
Beans
Bread
None of the above
All of the above
What's your love language
Acts of service
Receiving gifts
Physical touch
Quality time
Words of affirmation
Do you know what Mukbang is?
Yes
No
Is this a trick question or something?
Prefer to not say
What's the most amount you've ever spent on a meal for yourself?
#2500k or less
5k
10k
20k or more
You're likely one of those people who actually forget to eat all day. How do you do it?
You like food but just barely. It's enough to keep you alive but not really enough. Fix up your eating habits.
Your love for food is healthy. Nothing extreme. Nothing absurd.
Your love for food is healthy-ish. It's bordering on gluttony but not totally/ So you're good.
Hahaha. Look at a member of the glutton gang. You're likely one of those people who say 'if I perish and perish', then proceed to spend their last #500 on suya.
