  1. quizzes

Quiz: How many times has your heart been broken?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
This is a lowkey way to know the hopeless romantics among us.

How fast are your replies?

Very fast
Never fast
It depends on who I'm chatting with
It depends on my mood

How do you handle breakups?

Get drunk
Cry for days
Act like nothing happened
Get closer to God
Hit the gym
None of the above

Select an outrageously erotic fruit

Strawberry
2
3
4

How likely are you to cheat in a relationship?

0%
50%
100%

How high is your sex drive?

0
25
50
75
100
Prefer to not speak

Which Rihanna is your fave

1
2
3
4
Your score: Never
You are the one going around breaking hearts. Wicked.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: More than 5 times
At this point you are just tired beyong words.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Less than 5 times
Your heart has been through it and you knwo what it feels to be done dirty. But you are still willing to keep trying.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng