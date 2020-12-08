Quiz: How many times has your heart been broken?
This is a lowkey way to know the hopeless romantics among us.
How fast are your replies?
Very fast
Never fast
It depends on who I'm chatting with
It depends on my mood
How do you handle breakups?
Get drunk
Cry for days
Act like nothing happened
Get closer to God
Hit the gym
None of the above
How likely are you to cheat in a relationship?
0%
50%
100%
How high is your sex drive?
0
25
50
75
100
Prefer to not speak
