QUIZ: How many sitcoms can you recognize just by characters?
Rainbow 'Bow' Johnson
Two and a half men
Black-ish
New Girl
Fresh Prince Of Bel Air
Joseph 'Joey' Tribbiani
FRIENDS
The Office
How I Met Your Mother
FRIENDS
Jessica Day
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
New Girl
Big Bang Theory
New Girl
Lily Tucker-Pritchett
Everybody Hates Chris
Boondocks
Modern Family
Modern Family
Penny Hofstadter
FRIENDS
The Big Bang Theory
New Girl
The Big Bang Theory
Beau Bennett
The Ranch
South Park
Silicon Valley
The Ranch
Robin Scherbatsky
How I Met Your Mother
The Ranch
Modern Family
How I Met Your Mother
Lieutenant Terry Jeffords
Boondocks
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Leslie Knoppe
Arrested Development
The Office
Parks And Recreation
Parks And Recreation
Dwight Schrute
The Office
Scrubs
Blackish
The Office
