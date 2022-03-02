RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: How many sitcoms can you recognize just by characters?

Rainbow 'Bow' Johnson

Two and a half men
Black-ish
New Girl
Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Next question

Joseph 'Joey' Tribbiani

FRIENDS
The Office
How I Met Your Mother
FRIENDS Next question

Jessica Day

Brooklyn Nine-Nine
New Girl
Big Bang Theory
New Girl Next question

Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Everybody Hates Chris
Boondocks
Modern Family
Modern Family Next question

Penny Hofstadter

FRIENDS
The Big Bang Theory
New Girl
The Big Bang Theory Next question

Beau Bennett

The Ranch
South Park
Silicon Valley
The Ranch Next question

Robin Scherbatsky

How I Met Your Mother
The Ranch
Modern Family
How I Met Your Mother Next question

Lieutenant Terry Jeffords

Boondocks
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Brooklyn Nine-Nine Next question

Leslie Knoppe

Arrested Development
The Office
Parks And Recreation
Parks And Recreation Next question

Dwight Schrute

The Office
Scrubs
Blackish
The Office Next question
