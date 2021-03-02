  1. quizzes

QUIZ: How many of these past African leaders can you remember?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
Can you score 7/10 in this quiz?

1. Gnassingbé Eyadéma ruled which country from 1967 - 2005?

Ethiopia
Uganda
Togo
Togo Next question
He was the President of Togo from 1967 until his death in 2005.

2. Muammar Gaddafi ruled in which country?

Egypt
Algeria
Libya
Libya Next question

3. Ibrahim Babangida was a military ruler in

Benin Republic
Ghana
Nigeria
Nigeria Next question

4. Thomas Sankara was a ruler in which country?

Burkina Faso
Rwanda
Mozambique
Burkina Faso Next question

5. Jerry Rawlings was a leader in

Cameroon
Sierra Leone
Ghana
Ghana Next question

6. Charles Taylor ruled in

Liberia
Uganda
Rwanda
Liberia Next question

7. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson ruled in

Democratic Republic of Congo
Liberia
Ghana
Liberia Next question

8. Idi Amin was a dictator in

South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
Uganda Next question

9. Robert Mugabe was ruler in

Zambia
Zimbabwe
Mauritius
Zimbabwe Next question

10. Nelson Mandela was their leader in

Sao Tome & Principe
Central African Republic
South Africa
South Africa Next question
Your score: Do better next time.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Not bad.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: You're smart!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng