QUIZ: How many of these past African leaders can you remember?
Can you score 7/10 in this quiz?
1. Gnassingbé Eyadéma ruled which country from 1967 - 2005?
Ethiopia
Uganda
Togo
Togo Next question
He was the President of Togo from 1967 until his death in 2005.
2. Muammar Gaddafi ruled in which country?
Egypt
Algeria
Libya
Libya Next question
3. Ibrahim Babangida was a military ruler in
Benin Republic
Ghana
Nigeria
Nigeria Next question
4. Thomas Sankara was a ruler in which country?
Burkina Faso
Rwanda
Mozambique
Burkina Faso Next question
5. Jerry Rawlings was a leader in
Cameroon
Sierra Leone
Ghana
Ghana Next question
6. Charles Taylor ruled in
Liberia
Uganda
Rwanda
Liberia Next question
7. Ellen Sirleaf Johnson ruled in
Democratic Republic of Congo
Liberia
Ghana
Liberia Next question
8. Idi Amin was a dictator in
South Africa
Tanzania
Uganda
Uganda Next question
9. Robert Mugabe was ruler in
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Mauritius
Zimbabwe Next question
10. Nelson Mandela was their leader in
Sao Tome & Principe
Central African Republic
South Africa
South Africa Next question
