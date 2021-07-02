QUIZ: How many of these big words do you know?
Would Patrick Obahiagbon be proud of you?
1. What is the meaning of Lugubrious?
Having an exaggerated quality
Looking or sounding sad
Something unbelievable
Looking or sounding sad Next question
2. What is the meaning of Kakistocracy?
Government by the clerics and spiritual leaders of a state.
Government by the oldest citizens of a state.
Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state.
Government by the least suitable or competent citizens of a state. Next question
3. What is the meaning of Pocalyptic?
Describing or prophesying the complete destruction of the world.
Another word for polka dots.
The state of being extremely beautiful.
Describing or prophesying the complete destruction of the world. Next question
4. What is the meaning of Odoriferous?
An instrument for measuring the distance travelled by a wheeled vehicle.
Having or giving off a smell, especially an unpleasant one.
Little fried and golden thing.
Having or giving off a smell, especially an unpleasant one. Next question
5. What is the meaning of Crinkum-crankum?
A thing that is fancifully or excessively intricate and elaborate
Sound made when metal is being mechanically twisted or destroyed
To give forth a thin crackling sound
A thing that is fancifully or excessively intricate and elaborate Next question
6. What is the meaning of Paraplegic?
Miscellaneous articles, especially equipment needed for a particular activity.
A low protective wall along the edge of a roof, bridge, or balcony.
Affected by, or relating to paralysis of the legs and lower body.
Affected by, or relating to paralysis of the legs and lower body. Next question
7. What is the meaning of Sardonic?
Feeling or showing sorrow; unhappy.
Onyx in which white layers alternate with sard.
Grimly mocking or cynical.
Grimly mocking or cynical. Next question
8. What is the meaning of Pestilential?
Relating to or tending to cause infectious diseases.
Relating to Palestine or its peoples.
Of, or involving preference or partiality; constituting a favour or privilege.
Relating to or tending to cause infectious diseases. Next question
9. What is the meaning of Heirophantic?
An interpreter of sacred mysteries or arcane knowledge.
A valuable object that has belonged to a family for several generations.
Not even or regular in pattern or movement; unpredictable.
An interpreter of sacred mysteries or arcane knowledge. Next question
10. What is the meaning of Ratiocinations?
The process of exact thinking
The process of causing someone to adopt radical positions on political or social issues.
Relating to or affecting the fundamental nature of something.
The process of exact thinking Next question
It's a straight A for you, Aren't you amazing?!
Great job!
Good job. It's not an A but it's OK.
And we're only giving you an E because we don't want to be guilty of giving you an F.
