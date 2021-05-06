RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: How many nursery rhymes can you still remember?

Today's Thursday. Let's throw it all the way back.

Nigerian child [UNICEF]
Complete this: "Twinkle twinkle little star, I wonder what you are, up above the world so high..."

Buzzing like a crazy fly
Like a diamond in the sky
Like a shiny cloud pie
Like a diamond in the sky Next question

Complete this: "The day is bright, it's bright and fair, oh happy day..."

The day of God
The day of joy
The day of all
The day of joy Next question

What's next after 'Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall'?

Right under a mighty snowfall
Humpty Dumpty got a phone call
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall Next question

Complete this: "Old roger is dead and ________"

Gone from this world
Gone to the grave
Gone to his grave
Gone to his grave Next question

Complete this: "London Bridge is falling down, Falling down, falling down, London Bridge is falling down..."

My fair lady
My hot balloon
My dear friend
My fair lady Next question

Complete this: "Row, row, row your boat... Gently down the stream... Merrily merrily merrily merrily..."

Life is but a stream
Life is but a dream
Land is always green
Life is but a dream Next question

Complete these lines from Baa Baa Black Sheep: "One for the master, one for the dame, And one for the little boy who lives down the _______"

Road
Plain
Lane
Lane Next question

How about this one: "Solomon Grundy... Born on Monday... Christened on Tuesday..."

Married on Wednesday
Crawled on Wednesday
Cried on Wednesday
Married on Wednesday Next question
Your score: Too old to remember
Sorry dear. We know that's how 30+ use to do people.
Your score: Is this old age or what?
It's old age that's made you forget these precious memories of your childhood, isn't it?
Your score: Good memory.
The things you learnt all these years actually stuck. Your head is correct. Very very correct.
Your score: Stellar memory.
Your memory is great. Either that or you already have kids around who are singing it everyday and reminding you.
Your score:
