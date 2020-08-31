  1. quizzes

Quiz: Answer these random questions and we'll tell you how many hearts you've broken

Ayoola Adetayo
Still on a single digit or you've hit double figures?

What unusual smell do you like?

Petrol
He goats
Gum
Kerosene
None of the above

Can you remember the last swallow you had?

Fufu
Eba
Pounded yam
Semo
Starch
Amala

One of them must go forever

Agbalumo
Pienapple
Orange
Banana
Apple
Mango

Which of the following best describes you

Hardworking
Friendly
Serious
Flirty
Cute
Generous

Select a celeb

Ini Edo
Linda Ejiofor
Mercy Aigbe
Sharon Ooja
Nancy Isime
Adesua Etomi

Which social media do you use least?

Instagram
Tiktok
Twitter
Snapchat

On a scale of 0 - 100 how cute do you think you are?

90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29
Your score: 25+
You probably do not know about most of these people, but many are they who want a piece of you that you have disappointed. Tell us, how does it feel to be so desired? Must be nice, eh?
Your score: 10+
Approaching legendary status, one shattered heart at a time. Well played, heart breaker.
Your score: Less than 10
You are not a heartbreaker, per se, and it hurts you when you have to dump people but what has to be done has to be done.
Your score: 0
Break hearts? You? Shebi it's someone who they gave heart to that will be able to break it. Omo, just sit this one out.
Ayoola Adetayo
