Quiz: How many heartbreaks have you been through?
How many times have they done you dirty?
When was your first love?
Before 2005
2006-2010
2011-2015
2016-2020
Select the worst break up line anyone can ever use
It's not you, it's me.
My mother said...
My pastor/prophet/Alfa said...
I'm tired of you.
What do you look for in a partner?
Fine face
Shape/physique
Money
Others
Select your pronoun
He
She
They
Prefer to not say
Over 100, how cute do you think you are?
90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29
Move on from a breakup with one hopeful sentence
We move!
Life goes on.
It wasn't meant to be.
Your loss, not mine.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng