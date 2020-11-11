  1. quizzes

Quiz: How many heartbreaks have you been through?

Ayoola Adetayo
How many times have they done you dirty?

When was your first love?

Before 2005
2006-2010
2011-2015
2016-2020

Select the worst break up line anyone can ever use

It's not you, it's me.
My mother said...
My pastor/prophet/Alfa said...
I'm tired of you.

What do you look for in a partner?

Fine face
Shape/physique
Money
Others

Select your pronoun

He
She
They
Prefer to not say

Select a Nigerian love movie

Wedding party
The Royal Hibiscus Hotel
Isoken
Love Is War

Over 100, how cute do you think you are?

90-100
60-89
30-59
0-29

Move on from a breakup with one hopeful sentence

We move!
Life goes on.
It wasn't meant to be.
Your loss, not mine.
Your score: More than 10
You have such an easily-broken heart and you are always setting up yourself. When you are not dating serial players, you are dangling your feet in undefined situationships. It always ends in tears sha
Your score: Just one
Your heart has been broken just one time but that one time, it was as if the world wanted to end. You've liely not even fully recovered from that major heartbreak. Sorry dear. May God hill you.
Your score: Five
You've been through it. You have really been through it. Don't worry, it gets better.
Your score: Never!
What is a heartbreak? Your heart doesn't get broken. You break hearts. Continue. Your own is coming in front
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo
