QUIZ: Here's a 'this or that' game to determine if you're razz or posh
Milo or Bournvita?
Milo
Bournvita
Neither
Wizkid or Davido?
Wizkid
Davido
Neither
Samsung or iPhone?
Samsung
iPhone
Some other device
Casual or corporate outfits?
Casual
Corporate
Anywhere belle face, abeg
USA or UK?
USA
UK
None. Canada all the way 🇨🇦!
Cigarette or weed?
Cigarette
Weed
None of the above
Ikeja GRA or Lekki Phase 1?
Ikeja
Lekki
I hate both places🙅🏽
Manchester United or Manchester City?
ManUtd
ManCity
Ewww 🤢🤮. None of them.
Condom sex or raw sex?
Condom
Raw
All of the above 😎
Erica or Nengi?
Erica🌟🌟
Nengi 😍😍
None of them for me
Sorry to be the one to tell you but omo, you're the absolute ghetto! Although we kinda suspect that you already knew this before taking this quiz. In that case, guess the joke's on us.
You're actually among the elite - whether by birth or by association is what we don't know. But it shouldn't really matter. Just enjoy your life. We're lowkey jealous sha.
Sometimes you're posh, sometimes you're razz as shit. But we both know you are closer to razz than you are t o posh. Don't worry though. Your secret is safe with us.
