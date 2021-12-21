RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Only those with a perfect score on this trivia will enjoy a perfect Christmas

Ayoola Adetayo

The higher you score, the litter your Christmas!

Gifts increase christmas cheer
Gifts increase christmas cheer
Where was baby Jesus born?

Bethlehem
Jerusalem
Judea
Bethlehem Next question

In the Christmas Classic, "Home Alone," where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?

Rome
Athens
Paris
Paris Next question

What words follow “Silent Night” in the popular Christmas carol?

It's a dark night
All is bright
Holy Night
Holy Night Next question

What are people supposed to do when they find themselves under the mistletoe?

Hug
Kiss
Make a wish
Kiss Next question

Which of these forms the lyrics of the popular Christmas song "Feliz Navidad"?

Espero que tengas una hermosa navidad
Prospero año y felicidad
Buenas noticias mis amigos
prospero año y felicidad Next question

Which of these artistes has the most iconic Christmas song?

R Kelly
Beyonce Knowles
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Next question

Which former President of the United States makes a cameo in Home Alone 2?

Barrack Obama
Bill Clinton
Donald Trump
George W Bush
Donald Trump Next question

Choose the country that started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree

England
France
Germany
Germany Next question

Complete the lyrics: "Long time ago in Bethlehem ________"

On the happy holidays
So the holy bible says
Jesus was born in a manger
So the holy bible says Next question

Complete the lyrics: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly ___________"

Pa rum pum pum
Fa la la la la la la la la
Uh uh uh uh uh uh uh uh uh
Fa la la la la la la la la Next question
Your score: Bummer
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Your score: Just there.
Hope you are not expecting much fun this Christmas sha?
Your score: Impressive
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, prepare for mad rocks this Christmas. You deserve it.
Your score: Spectacular!
This Christmas? Enjoyment will nearly finish you. Just prepare. It's coming.
Your score:
