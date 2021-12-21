QUIZ: Only those with a perfect score on this trivia will enjoy a perfect Christmas
The higher you score, the litter your Christmas!
Where was baby Jesus born?
Bethlehem
Jerusalem
Judea
Bethlehem Next question
In the Christmas Classic, "Home Alone," where are the McCallisters going on vacation when they leave Kevin behind?
Rome
Athens
Paris
Paris Next question
What words follow “Silent Night” in the popular Christmas carol?
It's a dark night
All is bright
Holy Night
Holy Night Next question
What are people supposed to do when they find themselves under the mistletoe?
Hug
Kiss
Make a wish
Kiss Next question
Which of these forms the lyrics of the popular Christmas song "Feliz Navidad"?
Espero que tengas una hermosa navidad
Prospero año y felicidad
Buenas noticias mis amigos
prospero año y felicidad Next question
Which of these artistes has the most iconic Christmas song?
R Kelly
Beyonce Knowles
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey Next question
Which former President of the United States makes a cameo in Home Alone 2?
Barrack Obama
Bill Clinton
Donald Trump
George W Bush
Donald Trump Next question
Choose the country that started the tradition of putting up a Christmas tree
England
France
Germany
Germany Next question
Complete the lyrics: "Long time ago in Bethlehem ________"
On the happy holidays
So the holy bible says
Jesus was born in a manger
So the holy bible says Next question
Complete the lyrics: "Deck the halls with boughs of holly ___________"
Pa rum pum pum
Fa la la la la la la la la
Uh uh uh uh uh uh uh uh uh
Fa la la la la la la la la Next question
We prefer not to further comment on this.
Hope you are not expecting much fun this Christmas sha?
A little more and you'd be perfect. Regardless, prepare for mad rocks this Christmas. You deserve it.
This Christmas? Enjoyment will nearly finish you. Just prepare. It's coming.
