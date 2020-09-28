  1. quizzes

Quiz: Can we guess how long it'd take you to finish ₦85million?

Ayoola Adetayo
How long before you spend all of ₦85million?

The largest amount that has ever been in your account at once?

Over 1 million
Less than 100k
Around 200- 500k
About 600k - 900k

Choose a relationship status

Married
Engaged
In a relationship
Single to stupor
It is complicated

Which of these are you?

1st born
Middle child
Last born
Only child

Select a weekend activity you absolutely love

Sleeping in
Clubbing
Going to church
Adventure / Waka about

Select a BBN Lockdown housemate

Erica
Nengi
Dorathy
Ozo
Kiddwaya
Laycon

How much do you earn right now?

500K and above
Between 200k-450k
100k-199kk
Less than 100k

Pick a vacation spot

St. Lucia
Bali
Hawaii
Santorini
Paris
Venice
Your score: Forever
No matter how people flock to your wealth, you'll keep a level head and invest wisely. Till you die, you'll still be cashing out. Even your kids sef will be set.
Your score: One year
Laulau spending.
Your score: 3 years
As it is now, if you win #85million, you'll try your best to hold on but eventually, expenses and leeches will likely overshoot the resources. Good thing though, now that we have told you this, you can jazz up and avoid such thing happening.
Your score: 7 years
You'll have a very good run with the money and the fame while it lasts sha.
