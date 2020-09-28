Quiz: Can we guess how long it'd take you to finish ₦85million?
How long before you spend all of ₦85million?
The largest amount that has ever been in your account at once?
Over 1 million
Less than 100k
Around 200- 500k
About 600k - 900k
Choose a relationship status
Married
Engaged
In a relationship
Single to stupor
It is complicated
Which of these are you?
1st born
Middle child
Last born
Only child
Select a weekend activity you absolutely love
Sleeping in
Clubbing
Going to church
Adventure / Waka about
How much do you earn right now?
500K and above
Between 200k-450k
100k-199kk
Less than 100k
