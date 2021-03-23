QUIZ: Find out which Nigerian swallow describes you best
Are you elite like pounded yam or misunderstood like semo and wheat?
Choose where you belong
Chop life crew
Fitfam gang
Gym rat
2 of the above
All of the above
None of the above
How many relationships have you been in?
2021-02-28T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-01T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-02T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-03T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-04T23:00:00+00:00
More than 5
Which of these PDA’s are you cool with?
Holding hands
Sex in a parked car
French kiss
Cheek/forehead kiss
None of the above
All of the above
Select an instrument to kink up your sex life
Cuffs
Whips
Ropes
Nipple clamps
Blindfold
Nothing o, abeg
How friendly are you over 100?
Not sure of how friendly I am
0-20
21-40
41-60
61-80
81-100
Which relationship stage are you at right now?
Dating
Engaged
Single
It's complicated
I'm in my hoe phase
Married
Best day of the week?
2021-03-28T22:00:00+00:00
2021-03-22T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-23T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-24T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-25T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-26T23:00:00+00:00
2021-03-27T23:00:00+00:00
You''re free with everybody, friendly with all people. You do no discriminate and you are easy going. You can be hard or soft, depending on who you are dealing with. Everyone rates you highly.
If you were an outfit, you'd be Sunday's best, the type of outfit people don't wear anyhow. That's how elite you are. You are a wonderful human and anyone who disrespects you just doesn't know the value of good people.
You are not a bad person, per se. People just misunderstand you a lot. Don't let that get to you. People are just so ignorant and that's not your fault.
You're definitely not for everybody but people who believe in you swear by your name. You are highly rated by those who know what you are capable of and that has always been enough for you.
You get attached so easily and do not like to leave your comfort zone which is why you always thrive when someone holds you tight and pulls you out of your shell. Anyone patient enough to that extent, always enjoy the big things you are capable of.
People like to peddle untrue [body odour] rumours about you and that affects your reputation and mental health. Don't mind them sha. We know the rumours are not true. People who love you, love you unconditionally. Ma fo.
