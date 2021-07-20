Quiz: Find out which Nigerian food best describes your sex life
Indomie? Poundo? Take this totally harmless quiz to find out.
Recommended articles
Complete this saying: 'When it rains, it ________'
Splashes
Floods
Pours
Stops
How about this street lingo: 'money for hand, back for __________'
Back
Up
You
Ground
It's raining. What would you eat?
Tea
Pepper soup
Ofada rice & peppery sauce
Some other food in private 😈🍆🍑
What goes best with jollof rice?
Beef
Chicken
Fish
Turkey
Goat meat
None of the above
How do you like your yam?
Pounded
Fried
Boiled
As pottage
As yamarita
Roasted
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Quiz: Find out which Nigerian food best describes your sex life
Quiz: Let's quickly guess how emotional you are
This quiz will reveal how dramatic you are on a scale of 0-100
QUIZ: Can we guess how friendly you are on a scale of 0-100?
QUIZ: Smash this EURO 2020 test to prove that you're a real football fan
QUIZ: The ultimate test to recognise real and fake foodies
Take this quiz to find out what type of sex drive you have
QUIZ: Can you score 7/8 on this 'Made In Lagos' test?
QUIZ: Can we guess how stubborn you are?
Complete this saying: 'When it rains, it ________'
Splashes
Floods
Pours
Stops
How about this street lingo: 'money for hand, back for __________'
Back
Up
You
Ground
It's raining. What would you eat?
Tea
Pepper soup
Ofada rice & peppery sauce
Some other food in private 😈🍆🍑
What goes best with jollof rice?
Beef
Chicken
Fish
Turkey
Goat meat
None of the above
How do you like your yam?
Pounded
Fried
Boiled
As pottage
As yamarita
Roasted