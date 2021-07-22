QUIZ: Find out which ice cream flavour represents your personality
If all personalities were ice cream, which flavour would yours be?
How well do you get along with kids?
0%
25%
50%
75%
100%
From the options below, what are you most likely to be arrested for?
Refusal to pay up a debt
Sleeping with someone's partner
Smoking weed
Selling weed
Exam malpractice
And what are you likely to get famous for?
Your looks
Your musical talents
Acting talents
Being rich
Winning the lottery
Describe your sense of style
High fashion
Classy
Trendy
Comfortable clothing at all times
I'm really not sure
In group pictures, you are ______________
The one that's just there
The one who intentionally does a silly face
The one who always blinks at wrong moments
The one is always asked to take the pictures
The one with the one million dollar smile
Which holiday is your fave?
New Year's Day
Christmas
Easter
Ileya
Valentine's day
Choose a music genre you can never get tired of
Pop
Hip hop
R n" B
Jazz
Alte
Undoubtedly loved. You don't even do too much to earn it. People just love you. Must be ince to be you.
You have weird tastes in everything but some people love you just for being as eccentric as you are. Better to be weird than boring, right? You are doing well.
You are very very popular. Sometimes you try to hide but your reputation precedes you. You always shine everywhere you go. Even you can't explain it but you love it regardless. Also, you are a good-looking person.
You are a sweet person that people love. You also attract a lot of friends and suitors. Also, many people want to sleep with you. You are that sexy.
You have very high taste in everything - food, clothes, shoes, even partners. That's why you don't have many fans or friends. But it does not bother you. At all.
Undoubtedly loved. You don't even do too much to earn it. People just love you. Must be ince to be you.
You have weird tastes in everything but some people love you just for being as eccentric as you are. Better to be weird than boring, right? You are doing well.
You are very very popular. Sometimes you try to hide but your reputation precedes you. You always shine everywhere you go. Even you can't explain it but you love it regardless. Also, you are a good-looking person.
You are a sweet person that people love. You also attract a lot of friends and suitors. Also, many people want to sleep with you. You are that sexy.
You have very high taste in everything - food, clothes, shoes, even partners. That's why you don't have many fans or friends. But it does not bother you. At all.
