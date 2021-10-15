QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most
You know which colour describes your personality; now find out which fruit does.
Recommended articles
1. How adventurous would you say you are?
0%
50%
75%
100%
2. What kind of student were/are you?
Teacher's pet
Back Bencher
Ghost student [Never attends classes]
I prefer not to speak
3. How crazy would you say you are?
0%
25%
50%
100%
4. Pick a smoothie you'd absolutely devour
Banana and Tigernut
Sugarcane smoothie
Mango smoothie
Watermelon smoothie
5. Choose one syrupy-voiced Nigerian singer
Tiwa Savage
Chike
Simi
Praiz
6. Cancel one of them for a whole month
Carbonated drinks and juice
Alcohol
Electricity [No gen either]
Social media [Not Whatsapp, no nothing]
You have a beautiful personality and you are also quite good looking. But you also can't help yourself from messy situations. No matter what you do or how hard you try, there's always one messy issue being attached to your name. If your personality would be described with a fruit, it's definitely going to be mango.
Share your score:
You are a tough nut to crack and you hardly open up to people. Also, when you get angry. there isn't much people can do to appease you. This works nicely when you are chasing your dreams and goals though, so that works. Clearly, considering that you seem to already have a coconut head, your personality definitely has to be that of a coconut
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng