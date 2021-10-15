RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

You know which colour describes your personality; now find out which fruit does.

1. How adventurous would you say you are?

0%
50%
75%
100%

2. What kind of student were/are you?

Teacher's pet
Back Bencher
Ghost student [Never attends classes]
I prefer not to speak

3. How crazy would you say you are?

0%
25%
50%
100%

4. Pick a smoothie you'd absolutely devour

Banana and Tigernut
Sugarcane smoothie
Mango smoothie
Watermelon smoothie

5. Choose one syrupy-voiced Nigerian singer

Tiwa Savage
Chike
Simi
Praiz

6. Cancel one of them for a whole month

Carbonated drinks and juice
Alcohol
Electricity [No gen either]
Social media [Not Whatsapp, no nothing]
Your score: You Got Agbalumo!
For some reason, everyone just loves you. Even though you are rarely in a good mood or sweet to people., they just love you. Some unseen force is really working in your favour. Long may it continue.
Your score: You Got Mango!
You have a beautiful personality and you are also quite good looking. But you also can't help yourself from messy situations. No matter what you do or how hard you try, there's always one messy issue being attached to your name. If your personality would be described with a fruit, it's definitely going to be mango.
Your score: You Got Banana!
You have a sweet disposition at all times and you are very popular with all and sundry. Among your group of friends, you are the one everyone looks up to good times. You rock. In banana parlance, you have the personality of a banana.
Your score: You Got Coconut!
You are a tough nut to crack and you hardly open up to people. Also, when you get angry. there isn't much people can do to appease you. This works nicely when you are chasing your dreams and goals though, so that works. Clearly, considering that you seem to already have a coconut head, your personality definitely has to be that of a coconut
QUIZ: Find out which fruit matches your personality most

