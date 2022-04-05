RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out which car best represents your personality

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

If all personalities were cars, which brand would yours be?

Cars
Cars
Recommended articles

How well do you get along with kids?

0%
25%
50%
75%
100%

From the options below, what are you most likely to be arrested for?

Refusal to pay up a debt
Sleeping with someone's partner
Smoking weed
Selling weed
Exam malpractice

And what are you likely to get famous for?

Your looks
Your musical talents
Acting talents
Being rich
Winning the lottery

Describe your sense of style

High fashion
Classy
Trendy
Comfortable clothing at all times
I'm really not sure

In group pictures, you are ______________

The one that's just there
The one who intentionally does a silly face
The one who always blinks at wrong moments
The one is always asked to take the pictures
The one with the one million dollar smile

Which holiday is your fave?

New Year's Day
Christmas
Easter
Ileya
Valentine's day

Choose a music genre you can never get tired of

Pop
Hip hop
R n" B
Jazz
Alte
Your score: You're Benz
Everyone wants you but you are not for everyone.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're Volvo
You're very security conscious and always play everything safe. Adventure isn't really your kind of thing.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are Honda
You are very very popular. Sometimes you try to hide but your reputation precedes you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are Toyota
You are a sweet person that people love. You also attract a lot of friends. Some say you are cheap and easy to get but they are just hating. Keep being who you are.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are Tesla
You have very high taste in everything - food, clothes, shoes, even partners. That's why you don't have many fans or friends. But it does not bother you. At all.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

QUIZ: Find out which car best represents your personality

QUIZ: Find out which car best represents your personality

QUIZ: Which popular Lagos bridge are you?

QUIZ: Which popular Lagos bridge are you?