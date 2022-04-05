QUIZ: Find out which car best represents your personality
If all personalities were cars, which brand would yours be?
How well do you get along with kids?
0%
25%
50%
75%
100%
From the options below, what are you most likely to be arrested for?
Refusal to pay up a debt
Sleeping with someone's partner
Smoking weed
Selling weed
Exam malpractice
And what are you likely to get famous for?
Your looks
Your musical talents
Acting talents
Being rich
Winning the lottery
Describe your sense of style
High fashion
Classy
Trendy
Comfortable clothing at all times
I'm really not sure
In group pictures, you are ______________
The one that's just there
The one who intentionally does a silly face
The one who always blinks at wrong moments
The one is always asked to take the pictures
The one with the one million dollar smile
Which holiday is your fave?
New Year's Day
Christmas
Easter
Ileya
Valentine's day
Choose a music genre you can never get tired of
Pop
Hip hop
R n" B
Jazz
Alte
Everyone wants you but you are not for everyone.
You're very security conscious and always play everything safe. Adventure isn't really your kind of thing.
You are very very popular. Sometimes you try to hide but your reputation precedes you.
You are a sweet person that people love. You also attract a lot of friends. Some say you are cheap and easy to get but they are just hating. Keep being who you are.
You have very high taste in everything - food, clothes, shoes, even partners. That's why you don't have many fans or friends. But it does not bother you. At all.
