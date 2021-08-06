RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Find out which activity you can win an Olympic medal for

Ayoola Adetayo

Welcome to Pulse Alternative Olympics.

Where are you taking this quiz from?

From home
A friend's place
A partner's place
Somewhere else

Which type of movies do you like?

RomCom
Horror
Thrillers
Musicals

Choose a random Asian country

Bahrain
Japan
Korea
Thailand

Choose a random European country?

England
France
Spain
Norway

Choose a random African country

Ethiopia
Ghana
Senegal
Uganda

Describe Nigeria's performances at the Tokyo Olympics in one word

Embarrassing
Expected
Courageous
I prefer to not speak
Your score: Sex 🌚🍑
Knackamura. Knackademus. CEO. Knacks TV. You are doing well.
Your score: Fighting 😡👿
Osheeey! Millennial and Gen Z Tyson.
Your score: Gossip 🙃🙃
LMAO. Na so so cho cho cho cho cho, up and down. Change your ways.
Your score: Eating 😂🤩
Of course, yurs has to be food. Foodie. Abolonjeku. If you don't know what that means, don't fret. We are just hailing you.
