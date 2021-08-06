QUIZ: Find out which activity you can win an Olympic medal for
Welcome to Pulse Alternative Olympics.
Recommended articles
Where are you taking this quiz from?
From home
A friend's place
A partner's place
Somewhere else
Which type of movies do you like?
RomCom
Horror
Thrillers
Musicals
Choose a random Asian country
Bahrain
Japan
Korea
Thailand
Choose a random European country?
England
France
Spain
Norway
Choose a random African country
Ethiopia
Ghana
Senegal
Uganda
Describe Nigeria's performances at the Tokyo Olympics in one word
Embarrassing
Expected
Courageous
I prefer to not speak
Knackamura. Knackademus. CEO. Knacks TV. You are doing well.
Share your score:
Osheeey! Millennial and Gen Z Tyson.
Share your score:
LMAO. Na so so cho cho cho cho cho, up and down. Change your ways.
Share your score:
Of course, yurs has to be food. Foodie. Abolonjeku. If you don't know what that means, don't fret. We are just hailing you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
QUIZ: Find out which activity you can win an Olympic medal for
QUIZ: Are you promiscuous, faithful, or somewhere in between?
QUIZ: Let's rate your pettiness on a scale of 0-100
QUIZ: Let's test how shy you really are
QUIZ: Let's quickly rate how angry you are with Nigeria
QUIZ: Find out the perfect country you should relocate to
Take this quiz to find out how funny you are
QUIZ: Let's guess how much sex appeal you have
QUIZ: We dare you to score 100% on this rom-com quiz
Where are you taking this quiz from?
From home
A friend's place
A partner's place
Somewhere else
Which type of movies do you like?
RomCom
Horror
Thrillers
Musicals
Choose a random Asian country
Bahrain
Japan
Korea
Thailand
Choose a random European country?
England
France
Spain
Norway
Choose a random African country
Ethiopia
Ghana
Senegal
Uganda
Describe Nigeria's performances at the Tokyo Olympics in one word
Embarrassing
Expected
Courageous
I prefer to not speak
Knackamura. Knackademus. CEO. Knacks TV. You are doing well.
Share your score:
Osheeey! Millennial and Gen Z Tyson.
Share your score:
LMAO. Na so so cho cho cho cho cho, up and down. Change your ways.
Share your score:
Of course, yurs has to be food. Foodie. Abolonjeku. If you don't know what that means, don't fret. We are just hailing you.
Share your score: