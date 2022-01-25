RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  quizzes

QUIZ: What were you in your previous life? Find out here

Animal? Human? Spirit being?

Spirit being
Spirit being
Select a mythical animal

Unicorn
Werewolf
Hydra
Leviathan
Kraken

Select a movie

Lord Of The Rings
Pirates Of The Caribbean
The Hobbit
Harry Potter
Gladiator

Choose a supernatural show

Merlin
Castlevania
The Witcher
Legend Of The Seeker
American Gods

What kind of person are you?

Adventurous
Fearless
Gentle
Homey
None of the above

Pick a super power

Ability to read minds
Ability to fly
Extreme strength
Invisibility
None of the above

Make one of these creatures go extinct

Snakes
Mosquitoes
Rats
Cockroaches
None of the above

Make one of these Nigerian food disappear from the face of the earth forever

Rice
Bread
Beans
Pounded Yam
Eba
Your score: Human
You were a human in your previous life. Lucky you
Your score: A pet
Our guess is that you were a cat. in your previous life A cute, fluffy house cat.
Your score: A wild animal
We'll take a guess and say you were likely a Rhino or a Buffalo. One of those two huge wild beasts. You should be grateful you cam as a human this time around. Or maybe not?
Your score: An evil spirit
Sorry oh. But all the choices you made in this quiz only points to one thing - you were a very evil spirit in your previous life. Thank God you were made to come back as a human.
Your score: A spirit being
You were a spirit in your former life - but a good one. Maybe you were even an angel, who knows?
